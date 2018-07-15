Fimbank hosts clients at its head office

Fimbank recently hosted a reception for its local corporate clients at its head office. The event served as an excellent opportunity for the bank’s clients to interact with their relationship managers and customer-facing employees. Fimbank chairman John C. Grech and CEO Murali Subramanian greeted the clients and thanked them for their attendance.

Jason Zammit, head of real estate, said: “Fimbank has built a reputation on its ability to build strong relationships with its clients. As a customer centric bank that proactively listens to its clients, we are committed towards tailoring financial solutions to meet their specific needs.”

He also stressed the importance of such events, saying they enabled the bank to build a stronger rapport with its growing local customer base. In addition to Fimbank’s real estate finance proposition, the bank also offers a comprehensive range of trade financing, factoring and cash management services.

Describing the bank’s client relationship management approach, Fimbank’s head of cash management Chris Trapani said: “The bank is strongly geared to offer a wide range of cash management services to businesses. Our strategy hinges on a personalised approach, with a consistent commitment to adapt to the latest technology and innovation to provide added value to all our clients.”

