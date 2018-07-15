Farsons Group – industry partner at Mcast Expo

Farsons Group has participated in the Mcast Expo held at the Paola main campus as one of the college’s industrial partners.

Prospective students, as well as members of the public, had the opportunity to meet staff and apprentices engaged with Farsons and to learn more about the group, its vision, projects and the opportunity for growth and rewarding careers in the industry.

Students discussed career opportunities while apprentices at Farsons shared their experiences of following Mcast courses and their learning experiences on the job.

“Farsons believes in the importance and role of vocational education and training (VET) in the development of students while understanding the important role that industry plays in supporting students in their career paths.

“Farsons Group collaborates closely with Mcast, as well as various educational institutions, and is actively involved in sponsoring apprenticeships, internships and career exposure experiences,” said Mariella Galea, learning, development and performance manager.

Students visiting the stand were encouraged to pursue careers in the manufacturing sector, reiterating the company’s longstanding commitment to VET in Malta and its continuous support to the college.