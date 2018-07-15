Emirates Sky Cargo bags award for second year running

Henrik Ambak, Emirates senior vice president, Cargo Operations Worldwide (centre), receiving the award from Thomas George, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Europe (left) and Nina Heinz, global head of Network & Quality, DHL Global Forwarding (right).

Emirates Sky Cargo, the freight division of Emirates, recently received the prestigious 2018 Carrier Award for Reliability and Excellence (CARE) by DHL Global Forwarding for the transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. The award was received by Henrik Ambak, Emirates senior vice president, Cargo Operations Worldwide, at the 18th Global Life Sciences & Healthcare Conference organised by DHL in Baveno, Italy.

The DHL CARE award recognises the air cargo carriers who offer exceptional service, quality, ground handling and innovative technologies and processes for pharmaceutical shipments. This is the second time in a row that Emirates Sky Cargo have won the DHL CARE Award and the achievement reinforces Emirates Sky Cargo’s position as one of the global leaders in the air cargo industry for the transportation of pharmaceuticals.

Over the last three years, Emirates Sky Cargo invested in the development of cutting-edge infrastructure as well as a sophisticated suite of solutions for the secure transportation of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals across its network of 160 destinations in six continents.

Emirates Sky Cargo operates the world’s largest GDP-certified multi-airport hub in Dubai with over 8,600 square metres of combined handling space which is dedicated to pharmaceutical products at its two cargo terminals Emirates Sky Central DXB and Emirates Sky Central DWC.

Emirates Pharma, the air cargo carrier’s three-tiered specialised solution for the transport of pharmaceuticals, has been well received by its customers and numerous volumes of pharmaceuticals transported by Emirates Sky Cargo have grown by over 30 per cent since the time of the launch.

The air cargo carrier has developed innovative equipment such as the Emirates Pharma Cool Dollies and the White Cover range of thermal blanket, built in collaboration with DuPont, to provide an enhanced level of thermal insulation for pharma cargo on the ramp.

Emirates Sky Cargo has now gone the next step to provide an unbroken cool chain for temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals by introducing pharma corridors. Working with ground handling partners and other stakeholders across twelve stations, the air cargo carrier offers supplementary protection from origin to destination for pharmaceutical cargo.

Emirates Sky Cargo will continue to work closely with its customers in the pharmaceutical industry to develop the next level of products and solutions for the timely and secure transportation of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals.