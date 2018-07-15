Company briefs

Express Trailers new warehouse

Work on Express Trailers new 2,800sqm warehouse is in its final stages. Located centrally in Qormi, this new warehouse centralises on all of Express Trailers’ managed warehousing activity in one depot to cater for the increased business in this sector.

“Express Trailers has always worked very closely with Maltese retailers and very few understand the needs of these retailers as we do. We know that to operate and to remain competitive, one needs to be backed up with the right logistics setup and a robust IT platform. This is where Express Trailers can come in with its third-party logistics and warehouse management solutions,” Franco Azzopardi, chairman and CEO of Express Trailers, said.

Mr Azzpardi said the company is proposing an innovative ‘pay-as-you-use’ system where Express Trailers provides companies with a fully-managed central warehousing facility and distribution operations, supported by a very robust IT system to handle all their imports, exports, storage, deliveries and distribution.

Express Trailers is finalising an IT platform that whatever the commercial activity being operated, will be able to ‘talk’ to the retailer’s e-commerce software and handle all the orders and deliveries in real time.

Blockchain seminar

The Malta Bankers’ Association is organising a seminar entitled ‘Blockchain, Innovative Technologies and Regulation’ targeting financial service providers’ concerns relating to the recently-enacted comprehensive DLT legislation. The seminar will be held on Tuesday, July 24, at Le Meridien St Julian’s Hotel, with registration starting at 8am.

The seminar will be led by a number of experts in the field including Leonard Bonello and James Farrugia, partners with Ganado Advocates, both of whom have been actively involved in this emerging sector as from its inception.

Participants will be provided with an overview of the three national legislative measures which target the regulation of these new technologies, namely the Malta Digital Innovation Act, the Innovative Technology Arrangements and Services Act and the Virtual Financial Assets Act.

The seminar will be followed by a networking lunch. More information may be obtained by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling on 2141 2210.

Stefano Mallia appointed EESC Rapporteur on Cohesion Funds

Stefano Mallia, one of Malta’s five members at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), has been appointed as the institution’s rapporteur on the new Common Provisions Regulation (CPR). This regulation will lay down the provisions which will govern how the new Cohesion Funds for the period 2021 to 2027 will operate.

Mr Mallia said: “The European Commission has just launched its proposals for the new Cohesion Policy which will cover the period 2021 to 2027. These proposals are now being discussed by the European Parliament, the Council and the Committee of the Regions.

“Cohesion Policy has played and will continue to play a key role in assisting lagging regions and countries to catch up with the more advanced regions and countries of the EU.”

In the run-up to formulating the EESC Opinion, Mr Mallia as rapporteur will be holding a number of one-to-one meetings with the rapporteurs of the European Parliament, the Committee of the Regions as well as key officials within the European Commission. He will also be meeting representatives of the key social partners such as Business Europe, EuroChambers and the European Trade Union Confederation.

MBA secretary general retires

The Malta Bankers’ Association recently hosted farewell drinks for its long-standing secretary general James Bonello who retired after a distinguished career in banking and 14 years of service to the MBA.

The reception was attended by many senior representatives of Malta’s banking community and of the supervisory authorities.

While expressing thanks to Mr Bonello for his years of service, MBA chairman Marcel Cassar said: “Today we are also celebrating a long and distinguished career in banking and financial services that goes back over half a century.”

Mr Cassar referred to the fact that Mr Bonello’s tenure of office coincided with the association becoming a full member of the European Banking Federation upon Malta joining the EU, marking the start of a very interesting and enriching experience for the MBA reaping the benefits of the international network, resources and overall platform that the federation provides.