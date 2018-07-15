Alfred Mizzi Foundation to support Hospice

Julian Sammut and Maria Gatt during the presentation of The Alfred Mizzi Foundation’s sponsorship.

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation will be assisting Hospice Malta through the sponsorship of two palliative care services for the next three years. These donations will support Hospice to continue providing and promoting the highest standards of palliative care to people with serious illnesses, while also supporting their families and carers.

The €54,000 sponsorship will be covering the expenses of the day therapy/hydrotherapy services and the after hours on-call service. These services are used by Hospice-registered patients on a daily basis.

The day therapy services provide a relief from social isolation for the patient and respite/peace of mind for family members. Run by the day therapy coordinator with the support of a number of volunteers, the unit provides a number of therapeutic sessions and social activities, such as group and individual physiotherapy, group discussions and therapy through crafts, outings and sharing coffee breaks. The well-being of day therapy patients is also targeted through hairdressing, complementary therapy and beautician service. Transport services are also provided by Hospice to further lessen the burden on relatives.

The foundation will also be supporting the after-hours, on-call service. This ensures continuity of care through after-hours support to patients seven days a week. It helps them or their relatives receive practical nursing advice and information regarding medication, symptom management and proper use of equipment loaned by Hospice as part of their comprehensive nursing care plan. The service helps avoid unnecessary hospitalization, helping to reduce the burden on Mater Dei Hospital.

Hospice Malta chairwoman Maria Gatt said: “We are extremely grateful that the Alfred Mizzi Foundation has chosen to assist us. As a voluntary, non-profit organisation we truly value the generous support of corporate organisations whose social responsibility efforts give so much needed support to organisations like ours. We have embarked on an ambitious project which will ultimately deliver St Michael’s Hospice to the people of Malta and Gozo. It is an immense challenge, not least a financial one – and we are truly appreciative of the foundation’s commitment to support us over the next three years so we can deliver on our promise of high-quality palliative care.”

Julian Sammut, on behalf of The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, said he was pleased that the foundation was in a position to help Hospice. The foundation wants to be a part of Hospice’s journey to improve the lives of people with serious illnesses. He also stressed the important role corporate companies could play in helping provide the wider community with services like that of Hospice. Private companies had a responsibility to give back to the wider community.

Funds for Hospice Malta have till now depended mostly on donations from the public and ongoing fundraising activities organised throughout the year but the new mega project has given the level of funding a new dimension.

Hospice Malta is currently looking for corporate sponsors to help with their St Michael’s Hospice Project ( https://hospicemalta.org/st-michaels-hospice/ ) and to support their other services [ https://hospicemalta.org/for-patients/services/ ] Those wishing to support Hospice Malta as a corporate sponsor, HR activity organiser, volunteer or with fundraising activities, can call Hospice Malta on 2144 0085/6 or e-mail [email protected].