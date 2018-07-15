The wonderlust king

Gogol Bordello. Photos: Wikimedia Commons

Legendary gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello is set to hit Malta later this month. Lead singer Eugene Hütz turns out to be as uncompromising in interview as he is in his music. Interview by Ramona Depares.

How do you describe your music?

I don’t... I write it and perform it, that’s my chief passion. Categorising bores the hell out of me.

Would you say that growing up on the lower East side of Manhattan shaped your music and its themes?

I actually grew up in Kiev, Ukraine and then when I was older we moved to New York. But yes, New york underground bands and aesthetic inspired me the most. It’s a very particular school of self-expression; it comes from a feeling of extreme alianation and therefore, you reach out to connect with same extreme way.

I have to admit that I first got to know your music through the film Everything is Illuminated. Would you say that the film served as a turning point for the band’s popularity?

It’s so good to know that people still keep loving and discovering this wonderful film. So, you can say that, just like other people can say that our band helped the movie. Let’s remember we were playing to thousands of people worldwide, at that point…

Would you ever have expected the ‘Gogol Bordello movement’ to become so big?

Yes.

Many of your songs carry a political theme. Was this a conscious decision, or is it simply innate?

I see it more as a humanitarian theme and sometimes even a philsophical one, rather than political. However, mostly the style is documentary and kind of esoteric, in a sense that it’s more about what’s going on inside , rather than outside, the person.

For your last album, Seekers & Finders, you collaborated with Regina Spektor on the title track. Why her? And how did you find the experience?

It was a natural thing to do as we have been friends for a long time, and I always was bewitched by Regina’s voice. It is simply astonishing. So, one day I wrote a song, then realised it’s a perfect fit for her. When Regina came to studio we did about 15 takes and the hardest part was to pick one. Man, they were all so good and so different.

Is there one song that you feel really encapsulates the spirit of Gogol Bordello?

At the moment, I would say Break into your Higher Self, Love Gangsters, Saboteur Blues, Never Wanna be Young again, Wonderlust King...

Themes of diversity, of ‘no borders’ are very much present in your music – in recent years, migration has become a controversial issue in Malta and Europe in general. You do not shy from controversy, so what are your thoughts on this?

The task of ‘art’ is not to provide a solution , but a relief. An inspiration to overcome the issues.

What is your message to your fans in Malta?



Don’t believe the hype, come and see for yourself.

When I heard you play Brixtron back in 2013, you gave an extra hour encore because it was your last leg in the tour. Will you do the same for Malta?

That was a pretty spectacular night. Let’s see what Malta can handle, we are very excited.

Your name, Gogol Bordello, refers to the way Russian writer Gogol used to smuggle Ukranian culture into Russian society. Do you still feel your music is about ‘smuggling’ gypsy sounds into the West?

Well that has been accomplished, there was a whole wave of bands that took to that business after us... some better than others, of course! It’s just one of the many important sources of our inspiration, but there is much more to our game.

And would you say you contributed to the rise of gypsy music in the West throughout the past decade?

It seems that yes, we did help with that, a little bit. Finally, how do you keep up all that energy on stage? It’s natural! There is nothing to keep up, it’s just the way I am.

Rock ’n Malta present Gogol Bordello takes place on July 30 at Aria, San Ġwann. Brodu will open the event. Tickets are available online.

