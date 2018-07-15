Photos: Curia – church.mt/photos

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, together with a group of youths, arrived back in Malta after an eight-day pilgrimage to the Holy Land. The young pilgrims and Mgr Scicluna visited the Jordan river where some of them renewed their baptismal promises, Lazarus’ grave, the city of Jericho and the Dead Sea. They also visited the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, while in Jerusalem they visited the Cenacle, the Church of the Dormition and the Basilica of the Agony at the Garden of Gethsemane.

The pilgrimage came to an end with a procession reflecting on the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus, followed by Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The pilgrimage, led by Mgr Scicluna, was organised by the Commissariat of the Holy Land, together with the Malta Catholic Youth Network.