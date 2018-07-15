Giselle at Pjazza Teatru Rjal

Luiza Lopes

Three ballet dancers from renowned ballet companies will be coming to Malta to perform in a full length ballet of Giselle, on August 4 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 9pm.

Prima ballerina Luiza Lopes ( Royal Swedish Ballet) will be dancing the main role of Giselle, Erico Montes (Royal Ballet) will be dancing the principal role of Albrecht and Russian dancer Sergey Kheylik (Vienna State Opera Ballet) will be dancing the main role of Hilarion. A total of 80 dancers from China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malta and Russia will be taking part.

Giselle is a ballet that remains one of the longest-standing classics.

The ballet is a highly compelling story of love, betrayal, forgiveness and salvation and it is one of the most romantic works of the classical repertoire with its beautiful score by Adolphe Adam.

This project started over a year ago when Brigitte Gauci Borda was approached by some dancers from the Royal Ballet to set up a summer programme.

International Ballet Malta (IBM) was set up with a mission to nurture students in the classical art form, build confidence, performance skills and spark a life-long appreciation of the arts.

Fifteen overseas scholarships will be granted to international stages and competitions across Macedonia, Germany, America, Russia, Italy and Sicily in 2019.

IBM is launching an associate programme for all students on the island aged 10 upwards. The associatep programme, a first in Malta, is an opportunity for all students wishing to take their dance career further. Pupils continue to study with their regular dance teacher, in addition to their associate classes held on periodical weekends, with professionals from leading ballet companies.

Principal dancer Sergey Kheylik, from the famous American TV Show Dance Moms, will be launching the Associate Programme in Malta next month. Sergey who is also a guest teacher, dancer and judge at the Youth American Grand Prix in New York, will be giving a four-day course of ballet and contemporary during his stay in Malta. The course starts on August 7 and students aged 10 up to pre-professional level may apply by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Tickets are available online or from the Embassy Cinema Box Office, Valletta.

www.ticketline.com.mt