Watch: Schillaci in Malta, backs Croatia for World Cup glory

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Elisa Lemarchand, Editing: Matthew Mirabelli

Salvatore Schillaci sees Croatia as a worthy World Cup winner as they meet France in Sunday's final in Moscow.

"At the start of the tournament, I predicted that Croatia would go all the way and clinch the title, and now they are in the final," the former Italy player said.

"It would be nice if Croatia win the World Cup because there would be a different winning name on the list of the tournament winners."

Schillaci was part of Italy's squad in the 1990 edition, which was held on home soil.

The Azzurri finished third after losing to Argentina in the last four and beating England in the third place match, with the Palermo native winning the Golden Boot with six goals.

"Winning the Golden Boot was a huge honour for me and now, seeing Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku in a tight race for this honour gives an interesting narrative to their third place encounter," he said.

At club level, Schillaci had the opportunity to don the Juventus shirt with whom he played 90 games, scoring 26 goals.

After winning seven straight Serie A titles, Juventus are looking to claim Europe's biggest prize, the UEFA Champions League and in order to do so, they brought in Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in July.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival will definitely help Juventus' cause in the Europe, but most of all, it will be also a boost to the entire movement in Italy," Schillaci explained.