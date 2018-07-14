Today's front pages - July 14, 2018

The death of Hugo Chetcuti dominated the main stories of Saturday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that four Mount Carmel Hospital patients had been rushed to Mater Dei, three of them unconscious, suffering from a synthetic drug overdose. It also reports that the investigation into Hugo Chetcuti’s murder has been extended beyond Malta's shores.

L-orizzont says the police were studying the mental state of Mr Chetcuti's alleged murderer. It also said that less than half of all students had obtained a pass mark for Sixth Form.

The Malta Independent reports that Hugo Chetcuti never met his attacker. It also reports the way animals were being impacted by the fact fireworks were being let off metres away for the St Sebastian feast.

In-Nazzjon says an infection proved fatal for Mr Chetcuti six days after he was stabbed in Paceville. It also reports that Italy's right-wing deputy prime minister had once again sparked a migrant dispute with Malta.