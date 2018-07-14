Advert
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 08:44

Three men in hospital following Sliema argument

Aggressor being held by the police

Three men were injured, one of them seriously, following an argument at a Sliema residence on Friday night. 

Three Swedish nationals, all 32 years old, were allegedly attacked by a 36-year-old Libyan national, the police said. Five men in total were involved in the argument.

The aggressor was arrested by the police's Rapid Intervention Unit and is being held for further investigations. 

The three men were taken to hospital in an ambulance. One of the victim sustained grievous injuries with the other two walking away with slight injuries. 

 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti dead, six days after stabbing

  2. 'I cannot forgive myself' driver wrote after fatal St Julian's...

  3. Jason Micallef's comments on Caruana Galizia spark tension in...

  4. Hugo Chetcuti's alleged murderer was "mentally disturbed"...

  5. Malta rebuffs Salvini, says it's not responsible for 450...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed