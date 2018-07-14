Three men in hospital following Sliema argument

Three men were injured, one of them seriously, following an argument at a Sliema residence on Friday night.

Three Swedish nationals, all 32 years old, were allegedly attacked by a 36-year-old Libyan national, the police said. Five men in total were involved in the argument.

The aggressor was arrested by the police's Rapid Intervention Unit and is being held for further investigations.

The three men were taken to hospital in an ambulance. One of the victim sustained grievous injuries with the other two walking away with slight injuries.