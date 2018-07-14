'Take them to Malta or Libya' - Salvini tells boats with rescued migrants

The boat position relayed by the Maltese government last night.

Updated 1.30pm with new Salvini comments

The 450 or so migrants currently stranded at the centre of a dispute between Italy and Malta have been transferred to two rescue vessels close to the island of Linosa, but Matteo Salvini said on Saturday they should now head to Malta.

A group of 176 were transferred to a patrol boat forming part of the EU border agency and another 266 to an Italian patrol boat, but the final destination of the migrants is not yet known.

Eight people, all women and children, have already been transported to Lampedusa aboard patrol boats for health reasons. A woman is pregnant, according to La Republica.

"The two ships with 451 migrants on board must be told to head for south, direction Malta, which again looked the other way, or even better Libya. It will give a clear and consistent message to human traffickers," Italy's right-wing deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini was reported telling the Italian media.

Matteo Salvini has upped his migration rhetoric.

The dispute came to light on Friday afternoon when Mr Salvini said he would bar the migrants' boats from his country's ports and said Malta should assume responsibility for them.

"The boat is in waters which fall under the jurisdiction of Malta, which has assumed responsibility for the rescue. Nothing happened for hours and the boat is now sailing towards Italy," Mr Salvini said in a social media post.

"As promised, I will not give up. Malta, the smugglers, and the do-gooders know this boat will not land here," he said, upping his anti-migrant rhetoric.

But in a statement later, the Maltese government said when the information of the boat's presence was relayed, the vessel was about 53 nautical miles away from Lampedusa and 110 nautical miles from Malta.

By 10pm on Friday, the fishing boat was just a few miles off the island of Linosa and Lampedusa.