Boy, 12, hit by car in Sliema

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Sliema.

The child, a Russian national, was hit on the corner of Manuel Dimech Street and The Strand by a Fiat Ducato being driven by a 49-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.



The incident happened at around 6.30pm, police said. No information about the boy’s medical condition was available at the time of writing.

It was the second traffic incident on Sliema’s The Strand promenade on Saturday afternoon.

Just one hour earlier, at 5.30pm, a BMW 320 driven by a 38-year-old man from Paola and a Renault Clio with a 27-year-old Siġġiewi man behind the wheel also crashed in the area. Three parked cars – a Renault Captur, Subaru J10 and Ford Focus – were damaged in the collision.

The Renault driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Ta’ Xbiex, were injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital. Their medical condition has yet to be made public.

Two people were hospitalised and five cars damaged at a crash at The Strand. Photo: Tano Bugelli