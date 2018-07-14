Ambjent Malta's summer launch fails to materialise

The view from Dingli Cliffs. Photo: Shutterstock

The Ambjent Malta agency has still not been formally launched, despite Environment Minister José Herrera having told the Times of Malta it would be up and running before the summer.

In May, Dr Herrera told Times of Malta that “work on Ambjent Malta was at a very advanced stage” and the agency would be launched “definitely before summer”.

The agency will be responsible for valleys and parks, and is meant to consolidate every environment-related directorate and entity.

A spokesman for the Environment Ministry did not give an exact date when the agency would be operative, instead saying it would happen “shortly”. Final preparations were still under way, he said. Asked to explain the delay, the spokesman did not reply.

Speaking to the Times of Malta earlier this year, the Environment Minister admitted that Ambjent Malta was “long overdue”.

Ambjent Malta would take over from the Directorate for Parks, Afforestation and Countryside Restoration, the spokesman further explained. It was also set to take on the implementation of Natura 2000 areas and other units.

Dr Herrera described Ambjent Malta as a “hybrid” combining the civil service and a board of governors, which would direct general policy and advise the government in environmental matters.

Full details, including the structure and setup, “will be given when it is formally launched”, the spokesman said.

The Environment Ministry ran into some “teething problems” in setting up Ambjent Malta, Dr Herrera admitted last month.

“There were hurdles, which we overcame,” he said.

“We are also preparing estimates for the next budget, where we will be asking the government for more funds.

“Our country will have one concentrated structure overseeing various elements. It will be like a watchdog for the government.”