12 days after report... PA finds no concrete poured on beach

Planning Authority inspectors have reported that there was no trace of development at St Thomas Bay in Marsascala. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photos posted on social media showing concrete being mixed on the foreshore.

It took the Planning Authority enforcement officials almost two weeks to visit the foreshore at St Thomas Bay, in Marsascala, where, according to images appearing on the social media, concrete was poured on the rocks, Times of Malta has learnt.

The inspectors reported the “development” was no longer there, a PA spokesman said.

On July 1, pictures taken by visitors at St Thomas Bay were posted on Din l-Art Ħelwa’s Facebook page showing two persons mixing concrete on the foreshore. The images also featured the same people pouring the concrete in rock fissures, presumable to install umbrella poles. Unused concrete was dumped into the sea, those who posted the pictures said.

Asked if the planning and the lands authorities were investigating the matter and whether any legal action was taken, a Transport Ministry spokesman said that, until last Thursday, “the authorities were still trying to identify the exact site where the reported incident took place in order to be in a better position to assess the situation”.

Times of Malta immediately indicated the exact location to the ministry. It also informed the ministry that the authorities could contact the Marsacala local council to know where the place in question was located.

It appears PA inspectors were on site the following day.

In a reply received on Friday, the Transport Ministry said: “the Planning Authority officers carried out a site inspection and the development (subject of the report, allegedly intended for the placing of umbrellas) was no longer existing”.

Questions on whether an encroachment permit had been issued for the area and who was the recipient remained unanswered at the time of writing.