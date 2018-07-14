Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 14

Maurizio Sarri has been named as the new Chelsea manager.

SKY SOURCES: Manchester United agree to sell Daley Blind to Ajax for initial fee of £14.1m which could rise to £18.5m. #SSN pic.twitter.com/GSp93x084h — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 14, 2018

1.50pm Daley Blind is on the verge of a return to Ajax Amsterdam from Manchester United.

1.30pm This is turning out to be a busy Saturday for Chelsea. After announcing the appointment of new manager Maurizio Sarri, the London club said that they have signed Brazilian midfielder Jorginho.

The former Napoli midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

He told the club's official website: "I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win."

1.20pm The Daily Mirror is reporting that CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin prefers a move to Juventus over Arsenal.

The Serie A champions have already shown they are ready to spend this summer by landing Cristiano Ronaldo in a £99m deal, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

1pm Xherdan Shaqiri wrote an open letter to the Stoke fans following his move to Liverpool.

12.30pm Liverpool reportedly made an offer worth €60m plus €10m bonuses for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, while Chelsea remain interested.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, Liverpool remain the favourites for the shot-stopper and have sent out a new bid worth €60m plus €10m in bonuses, although Roma still want another €5m.

The player would receive a contract worth €5m per year in salary

How did Wayne Rooney come to leave Everton for D.C. United? @TaylorTwellman sits down with England's all-time leading goal scorer. pic.twitter.com/SLgCMownR7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 12, 2018

12pm Wayne Rooney has hinted that he was forced out of Everton.

“For whatever reason, I still don’t know,” he told ESPN. “I felt I was doing OK. I was top goal scorer playing most of the season from midfield, so…

“Everton made it clear towards the end of the season that they’d be happy for me to leave. But that’s football. That gave me a decision to make, and I made this decision."

11.30am Former Roma and Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani could have another shot at Serie A football with Frosinone.

He just turned 34 last week and his last club was Spanish side Las Palmas, who he joined in 2017.

The well-travelled veteran would be available practically for free and Sky Sport Italia maintain Frosinone are interested.

Negotiations are still at a very early stage for Aquilani, who played for the likes of Milan, Fiorentina, Sporting CP, Sassuolo, Pescara and Las Palmas.

11.15am Xherdan Shaqiri became Liverpool's third close season signing after joining the Premier League side from Stoke City.

He told the club's official website: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I’m really glad and happy to be here.

“As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for.”

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is keen to help Mesut Ozil rediscover his best form.



More here: https://t.co/vJ2KAiT6lb pic.twitter.com/xUqgD5MZg6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 14, 2018

11am Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has offered to help Mesut Ozil rediscover the sort of form that deserted him last season and throughout the World Cup.

Ozil, 29, signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium in January but has often split the fanbase given his inconsistent performance levels.

"We are here to help every player," he said when asked how he will 'fix' Ozil's form.

"For me it's the same for one player as it is for 25 players. To help them. For us Mesut is a very important player.

"We want to help to be well, fine with us. The national team didn't get the results they wanted but today he is on holiday and I want him to relax good and I want, when he comes back with us, to start with a good mentality."

10.40am We kick off the day with the news everyone was expecting. Maurizio Sarri has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager on a three-year deal.

The 59-year-old Italian takes over at Stamford Bridge from Antonio Conte, who was sacked on Friday.

During three years with Napoli, Sarri helped the club to two second-placed finishes in Serie A and won the Coach of the Year award in 2017.

Sarri said: "I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career."

8.20pm New Nice manager Patrick Vieira has said he was surprised by Mario Balotelli's failure to return for pre-season training after claiming he and the striker had spoken on the phone over plans for the new campaign.

Vieira also claimed that the controversial former Manchester City and Liverpool forward has put to waste two good years on the French south coast, ahead of his expected move to Marseille on a free.

"It’s a surprise for me," Vieira told Nice Matin. "I was on the phone to him a few weeks ago and we had an appointment for his return. Unfortunately, he’s not here.

7.46pm Maurizio Sarri has agreed a deal to become Chelsea head coach, with Gianfranco Zola as his assistant, according to Sky in Italy.

Napoli's president revealed Sarri was close to finalising a deal to take over at Chelsea on Wednesday, two days before Antonio Conte's sacking was confirmed by the Premier League club.

Sarri's regular brushes with Italy's football authorities had looked likely to cost him the chance of becoming Chelsea's next manager earlier this summer.

A series of misdemeanours - the most recent a 20,000 euros fine and two-game ban in January for alleged homophobic abuse of Roberto Mancini - looked to have steered the west London club away from appointing the 60-year-old.

Sarri was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli manager last month but remained at the club as a compensation settlement between the 51-year-old and the Serie A club was agreed.

7.15pm Udinese are reportedly at war with Rodrigo De Paul, having rejected an offer for him from Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old scored four goals and provided seven assists last season, helping the Zebrette to avoid relegation.

According to Sky Italia, he was told that if big offers arrived this summer he’d be allowed to leave the club, and a proposal duly came from the Viola.

Despite the agreement though, Udinese turned the bid down and De Paul is said to be furious.

7.05pm Serie B side Livorno have announced the return of former Italy attacker Alessandro Diamanti.

Diamanti has signed a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season and joins on the same day as midfielder Davide Agazzi, who arrives from Atalanta.

The 35-year-old shot to prominence with the Amaranto between 2007 and 2009, playing some of the best football of his career as he scored 24 goals in 66 appearances.

6.59pm Atalanta are reported to be in negotiations with RSC Anderlecht for Belgium international Leander Dendoncker.

The 23-year-old had already been linked with a Serie A move to Sampdoria.

Sky Sport Italia claim talks have started between Atalanta and Anderlecht for the midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back when needed.

Dendoncker is at the World Cup in Russia, but made only one appearance in the victory over England.

DEAL DONE ✍️ Las Palmas have completed the signing of Ruben Castro from Real Betis on a two-year deal (@UDLP_Oficial) #UDLP #RealBetis pic.twitter.com/3y1FJoeqY1 — Transfer Rumours UK (@TransferRumou14) July 13, 2018

6.40pm Las Palmas have completed the signing of Ruben Castro from Real Betis on a two-year deal.

Castro has played the last eight seasons at Betis, but he now returns to where he spent his formative years in a deal worth around £3m.

WATCH: From a shaving ban to eating cake in a press conference....



Here is a look back at some of Antonio Conte's lighter moments pic.twitter.com/0xiqsa6kHY — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 13, 2018

5.45pm Here is a more light angle to Antonio Conte's departure from Chelsea. SkySports have produced a short video of his most hilarious moments during his time at Stamford Bridge.

5.35pm Chelsea remain the team most in the news today as it is being reported that Barcelona have set their sights in signing N'Golo Kante.

The French midfielder was an impressive performer for his national team on his way to the World Cup final.

The Catalans are understood to include midfielder Andre Gomes in the deal.

5.15pm SkySports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has tweeted that Maurizio Sarri has arrived in London to sign a contract to become the new manager of Chelsea.

Speaking in May, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of Conte's potential successor: "If he comes to England, it would be a pleasure. For somebody like me, who loves watching games at home on the sofa, Napoli are spectacular and his brand of football is a joy to watch."

‼️#YerriMina set to leave Barcelona: he's a target for Premier League and Serie A clubs, Fenerbahce can't afford his wage at this moment‼️via @eleonora_trotta pic.twitter.com/oasPDKCVLa — calciomercato.it (@calciomercatoit) July 13, 2018

4.40pm Yeri Mina has hinted that his future could be away from Barcelona.

The Colombian defender, who had an impressive World Cup for his country, has struggled for first-team football at the Nou Camp

The Colombia defender told Spanish outlet Marca: "I want to make the best decision, but being calm is most important.

"I have fulfilled a dream arriving at Barcelona, but I had some very difficult moments. I want a team where I’m calm and can receive minutes.”

4.15pm Juventus unveiled another close-season signing, defender Mattia Caldara.

The former Italy U-21 international joined the Italian champions from Atalanta and is expected to partner Giorgio Chiellini at the heart of Juventus' defence.

Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be joining them on their pre-season tour of the United States: https://t.co/C1uUP4aKHD pic.twitter.com/JECNLMKEfj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2018

3.45pm Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah will join Liverpool for the US tour.

3.10pm Nice boss Patrick Vieira said that it’s a shame that Mario Balotelli wants to spoil the two beautiful years he had in France.

Balotelli failed to report for preseason with Nice, amidst mounting speculation that he will sign for Ligue 1 rivals Olympique Marseille, and Vieira accepts the Italy striker is history at the Allianz Riviera.

“It’s a surprise for me,” the former Juventus midfielder told Nice Matin.

“I was on the phone to him a few weeks ago and we had an appointment for his return. Unfortunately, he’s not here.

“It’s a shame because he had two beautiful years here, he built a very good relationship with the club and fans, so it’s a shame that it’s ended like this.

2.15pm Jorginho has arrived in London ahead of a potential £57m move to Chelsea, Sky Sports News is reporting.

The report says that Chelsea and Napoli have agreed a deal which features an initial £50m fee with £7m in bonuses.

Man City were also understood to be keen on signing the defensive midfielder.

???? DEAL DONE: Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed Alassane Plea from Nice for €25m. (Source: @Borussia) pic.twitter.com/eDoW8rRjWN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 13, 2018

1.50pm Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Nice striker Alassane Plea.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with Newcastle, has signed a five-year-deal with the German club.

1.20pm Fiorentina have confirmed the signing of Federico Ceccherini from Crotone on a permanent transfer.

The centre-back has spent the past two seasons with Crotone, but following their relegation he has joined the Viola.

1pm Liverpool's transfer activity is not over yet as they are reportedly set to table a bid for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida.

The centre back, who will feature for Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, is wanted by manager Jurgen Klopp and the Reds are set to offer £17.5 million to his club Besiktas.

12.35pm Third signing on the way at Liverpool.

Shaqiri set for medical with Swiss winger on verge of completing £13.5m move to #LFC.

Decent acquisition for Klopp.

Adds depth to attacking options at a bargain price.

https://t.co/ssoTUI6vDX — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 13, 2018

12.15pm Southampton have completed the signing of centre-back Jannik Vestergaard from Borussia Monchengladbach on a four-year deal.

The defender will cost Southampton £18m after he completed a medical on Thursday.

Milan would only accept Bonucci leaving, if Bonucci were to express his desire to leave the club. [Gazzetta] pic.twitter.com/tM8REDWVoh — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) July 13, 2018

12.10pm Milan are reportedly open to selling Leonardo Bonucci, but only if the captain asks to leave.

The centre-back was signed from Juventus last summer in a shock deal which was part of a lavish summer transfer campaign for the Rossoneri.

Now owner Yonghong Li has been ousted for failing to pay his debts to Elliott Management, and the club must sell before they can buy.

Bonucci would be one of their most valuable assets, and Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Diavolo won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave.

11.55am Inter forward Eder has joined Jiangsu Suning, where he’s expected to more than double his salary.

The Italian international joined the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in January 2016, but last season he struggled to break into Luciano Spalletti’s first XI, making just four Serie A starts.

It became clear this week that he’d move to China, with both clubs owned by Suning Group.

Today on Chinese social network Weibo, Jiangsu Suning have confirmed Eder’s arrival, though with no contractual details or transfer fee.

11.40am The 48-year-old Conte had a year remaining on his contract, but has left the Blues 55 days after lifting the FA Cup in his final match in charge - and having taken pre-season training earlier this week.

Conte, who is reportedly set to be replaced by former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, also led Chelsea to the 2016-17 Premier League title in his first season as boss.

11.30am Now it's official ... Antonio Conte has been sacked as Chelsea manager.

BREAKING: CHELSEA SACK ANTONIO CONTE.



MORE TO FOLLOW... pic.twitter.com/jxvZz24zCa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2018

11.20am Udinese are reportedly at loggerheads with Rodrigo De Paul, having rejected an offer for him from Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old scored four goals and provided seven assists last season, helping Udinese to avoid relegation.

According to Sky Italia, he was told that if big offers arrived this summer he’d be allowed to leave the club, and a proposal duly came from the Viola.

Despite the agreement though, Udinese turned the bid down and De Paul is said to be furious.

Shaqiri set to become #LFC's third signing of the summer https://t.co/CrvCsbNY67 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 11, 2018

11am Xherdan Shaqiri is on his way to joining Liverpool.

The Swiss international has reportedly cut short his holiday after the World Cup, flying into Merseyside last night ahead of a £13.5m move from Stoke to Liverpool.

10.35am Juventus are giving genuine thought to a bid for Real Madrid and Brazil full-back Marcelo, assure Sportitalia.

The Bianconeri already shook up the summer by signing Cristiano Ronaldo for €112m and could reunite him with another Merengues player in Turin.

There have been reports about the Marcelo approach before, but Sportitalia insist there will be more proposals in future.

However, it would depend on Alex Sandro leaving and he has offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea.

10.15am SkySports is reporting that Barcelona have made a second bid of £53 million for Chelsea winger Willian.

Last week the Catalan giants tabled their first bid of £50 million for the player and talks have been ongoing between the two clubs and the player's representatives.

Barcelona have made a second bid, in excess of £50million, for Chelsea winger Willian, Sky Sports News understands.



More: https://t.co/QJqbOmBoKz pic.twitter.com/nIGjlA5eQZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2018

10.05am Fenerbahce are pushing hard in their bid to sign Lazio left-back Stefan Radu, but Simone Inzaghi won’t let him go.

According to Sportitalia, the 31-year-old Romania international is a precious transfer target for the Turkish side.

His contract with Lazio is due to expire in June 2020 and for now the club is determined to resist.

Coach Inzaghi has a great deal of confidence in Radu and will ask for him to stay in Rome.

9.45am Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson will undergo a medical on Friday ahead of completing his £35m move to West Ham, according to SkySports.

The 25-year-old arrived in London on Thursday night after West Ham agreed a club-record fee with the Serie A side.

Anderson has agreed personal terms on a switch to the London Stadium.

6.30pm Antonio Cassano is reportedly considering another comeback, with the forward in talks with Parma.

The former Italian international turns 36 on Thursday, and hasn’t played a minute of competitive football for two seasons.

He was frozen out by Sampdoria for the 2016-17 campaign, before signing for Verona last summer.

However, Fant'Antonio lasted just eight days with the Butei before leaving the club, and it was assumed that he had retired from football.

6pm Brazilian striker Arthur has arrive in Spain to complete his move to Barcelona.

The former Gremio player joined the Nou Camp giants in a £35 million move.

5.30pm Juventus met with Matteo Darmian’s agent in Milan on Wednesday, according to reports, but Manchester United are still demanding €20m.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Italian international this summer, but talks have stalled due to differences in valuation.

According to calciomercato.com, sporting director Fabio Paratici met with Tullio Tinti, Darmian’s agent, in a Milan hotel today.

The issue is that the Old Lady is not prepared to go above €12-13m, while United are still holding out for €20m.

Duvan Zapata... set to leave Napoli.

5.15pm Atalanta have reportedly agreed a €26m deal for Napoli striker Duvan Zapata, who spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Zapata will join Atalanta on a two-year loan for €12m, which includes a €14m option to buy at the end of the arrangement.

The Colombian is now on his way to Bergamo for a medical, ahead of putting pen to paper on a contract worth €1.5m a season plus bonuses.

5pm Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered €40m for Alex Sandro, but it was immediately rejected by Juventus.

The Brazilian full-back has been heavily linked with the French side, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United.

While the Bianconeri would like to tie him to a new contract, there have so far been no significant advances in negotiations.

4.45pm Celtic have failed with an improved offer for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon confirmed the club had rejected Celtic's latest offer for the Scotland international, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has earmarked the 23-year-old as one of his key summer targets after losing another Scotland midfielder, Stuart Armstrong, to Southampton.

4.30pm West Ham United have been very active in the summer transfer window so far but joint-chairman David Sullivan said that the East London club have more to come in terms of new players.

The Hammers have brought in five new players so far this summer, including Jack Wilshere (free), Ryan Fredericks (free), Lukasz Fabianski (£7m, Swansea) and Issa Diop (£22m, Toulouse) and Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund).

"We hope to have more exciting news regarding incomings in the near future as we aim to provide Manuel Pellegrini with the strongest squad possible."

I’m very happy to join @Inter and start a new chapter in my career! ⚫???? #Inter pic.twitter.com/qSoJBQv3v8 — Stefan de Vrij (@Stefandevrij) July 11, 2018

4.10pm Stefan de Vrij was sorry for how the last game went with Lazio, but denies a conflict of interest given he’d already signed for Inter.

The defender played for the Biancocelesti in the final Serie A game of the season, a match which saw the Milanese side win and pip Simone Inzaghi’s men to Champions League qualification.

“I was very sorry for how the last game went, but everyone who knows me has no doubts about my personality and attitude,” De Vrij said in his Nerazzurri presentation.

“We saluted each other and they wished me good luck."

3.50pm Juventus are still awaiting the arrival of their marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to be unveiled to the media on Monday.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri unveiled new goalkeeper Matteo Perin who joined the Italian champions from Genoa.

DEAL DONE: Borussia Dortmund have signed Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on loan for the next two seasons.



???? pic.twitter.com/11M6IDv5Kg — ???????? vs ???????????????????????????? Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 11, 2018

3.40pm Borussia Dortmund have signed Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on loan for the next two seasons.

3.25pm Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he is still on the hunt for extra cover at the back after confirming Bruno Alves is on his way out of Ibrox.

The Portugal international has agreed to cancel the final 12 months of his Gers deal after clinching a move to Italian outfit Parma.

That leaves new signings Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic as the front-runners to start when the Light Blues kick-off their Europa League campaign at home to FK Shkupi on Thursday night.

Jorginho left Naples in tears last night after a farewell dinner with friends and relatives. He is a step away from Chelsea along with Maurizio Sarri and Gonzalo Higuain.



With Danielle Rugani and Aleksandr Golovin also expected, it’s set to be some week at Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/IQy8tVQBrA — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 11, 2018

3.15pm Maurizio Sarri's imminent arrival at Chelsea could spark an array of signings with Aleksandr Golovin, Daniele Rugani, Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho all set to move to Stamford Bridge.

Genoa have signed Romulo from Hellas Verona on a 2 years deal. pic.twitter.com/MncTb2OfhS — Football Fans Stuff (@FFS_Transfer) July 11, 2018

3.05pm Genoa have signed Italo-Brazilian midfielder Romulo from Verona on a free transfer.

A statement on Genoa’s official website confirms Romulo, who can also play anywhere down the right, has already begun training with his new teammates.

The 31-year-old shot to prominence in 2014, when he was called up to Italy’s provisional squad for the World Cup in Brazil after a breakthrough campaign with Verona.

BREAKING NEWS:



Napoli President, De Laurentis, confirms that Jorginho will join Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri is very close also. £60m deal all round.



Jorginho rejected Manchester City because he wanted to live in London. pic.twitter.com/iu142QmAfg — Uber Chelsea FC ???? (@UberCheIseaFC) July 11, 2018

2.45pm SkySports are reporting that Manchester City are still confident of signing Jorginho despite strong interest from Chelsea.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed he agreed a deal for Jorginho with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak over two weeks ago but, according to Sky in Italy, Chelsea have since come in with a bigger offer, in terms of both the transfer fee and wages.

We understand that the player told Man City two months ago that he wanted to join them and move to Manchester – and sources close to the club believe that remains the case.

1.45pm Andriy Yarmolenko could not hide his delight at joining West Ham.

“I am very happy to sign for West Ham United,” said the 28-year-old. "West Ham is a big club with good fans and I am happy to come to play in the Premier League.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and I know that an interesting project is being built here at West Ham. The team wants to achieve high things and I am excited for this challenge."

1.25pm BREAKING NEWS: Aurelio De Laurentiis - the Napoli president - has just announced: “Sarri is close to be new Chelsea manager. My lawyers are in talks with his lawyers to finalise everything.”

BREAKING: West Ham have completed the signing of winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund



Follow: https://t.co/eyPclfKWK9 pic.twitter.com/s90iw4LfmI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 11, 2018

1.15pm West Ham United continue to bring in more reinforcements with the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko, from Borussia Dortmund.

The London side paid an undisclosed fee for the Ukrainian international.

1pm French teenager Matteo Guendouzi has joined Arsenal from Lorient, the Premier League club have announced.

The signing of midfielder Guendouzi, 19, follows the capture of Uruguay international Lucas Torreira on Tuesday and becomes new manager Unai Emery's fifth addition of the summer.

Guendouzi started at Paris St Germain before moving to Ligue 2 side Lorient's academy in 2014.

“Chelsea will announce Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday in ‘spectacular fashion’, announcement being prepared behind the scenes.” pic.twitter.com/xcQc98nGJ8 — CarefreeDaily. ???? (@CarefreeDailyFC) July 9, 2018

12.30pm Sky Italia is reporting that compensation settlement between Mauricio Sarri and the Serie A club could be hours away – prompting Chelsea to bring to an end Antonio Conte’s two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

They also believe that Sarri’s arrival in West London will be accompanied by the news that Chelsea have beaten Manchester City to the signing of Napoli’s highly rated midfielder Jorginho, for around £57m.

Conte took training at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground on Monday and still has 12 months left on his £9m a year contract.

12.15pm Italian newspaper La Repubblica is offering an interesting scenario as they are suggesting that Cesc Fabregas could be used as part of a deal that would see Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho join Chelsea.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is reportedly pushing for the Spaniard’s inclusion in negotiations.

12pm Georginio Wijnaldum could be set for a move away from Liverpool, with a green light reportedly given for a move to Fenerbahce, according to reports in Turkey.

The 27-year-old is reportedly concerned at where he stands in the pecking order following the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita

11.45am Serie A side Napoli are looking to strengthen their defensive ranks with the capture of Youssouf Sabaly.

The Senegal international caught the eye with some impressive performances at the World Cup and is a wanted man by Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool open Xherdan Shaqiri transfer negotiations with Stoke City - @JPercyTelegraph exclusive https://t.co/IjMqkpcdXi — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 11, 2018

11.30am Liverpool are in discussions with Stoke about a deal for winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Switzerland international, currently on holiday after appearing at the World Cup, has a release clause in the region of £13.5million and the Potters are resigned to losing one of their prized assets after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Shaqiri is seen as a player who will strengthen his squad by providing quality back-up to an established front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Fimino and Sadio Mane and Press Association Sport understands Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke with a view to taking him to Anfield.

???? Giornata di visite mediche in @ClinicaPaideia: il primo ad arrivare è Francesco #Acerbi pic.twitter.com/Tm2RuAz9i9 — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 11, 2018

11.10am Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi is undergoing a medical with Lazio ahead of his €12m transfer.

Acerbi checked into Paideia Clinic in Rome on Wednesday morning and Lazio’s official Twitter account shows him being put through his paces.

The 30-year-old arrives as a replacement for Stefan de Vrij in a deal reportedly worth 10m plus 2m in bonuses.

He is expected to sign a five-year contract, which will see him earn €1.2m a season, once he passes his medical.

Pep welcomes Mahrez to Man City #Pep pic.twitter.com/he5K3WUbn3 — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) July 10, 2018

11am Riyad Mahrez was given a warm welcome by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following his move from Leicester City.

The Algerian winger joined the English champions in a £60 million move.

“I think Higuain will leave and I think he’s heading towards Chelsea, where Maurizio Sarri is waiting with open arms.”



Fabio Capello expects some arrivals in West London



More: https://t.co/02rkcsvzi9 pic.twitter.com/uKelGqAQc8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 11, 2018

10.40am Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus stole all the headlines on Tuesday and it still dominates news portal on Wednesday.

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello has revealed that Ronaldo's arrival will signal Gonzalo Higuain's departure towards Chelsea.

Reports suggest Juventus will be looking to get Higuain off the wage bill in order to accommodate Ronaldo.

Capello told Sky in Italy: “I think Higuain will leave and I think he’s heading towards Chelsea, where Maurizio Sarri is waiting with open arms.”

In bocca al lupo a Sadiq, ceduto in prestito al Glasgow Rangers ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/0KFyumFjuL#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mquzx7t4kb — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 10 July 2018

8.46pm Roma have officially loaned 21-year-old striker Sadiq Umar to Glasgow Rangers until the end of the season.

The forward has been on their books since 2015 and scored an impressive two goals in just six senior appearances for the club.

He had loan spells at Bologna, Torino and NAC Breda, while he won the Olympic bronze medal with Nigeria in 2016.

8.35pm Real Madrid have issue a send-off video in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

La prima maglia di #Ronaldo con la #Juve ????

In tanti la volevano ????

La compra il cinese Ethan Lee ????

Il primo in coda allo store bianconero ⚪⚫

????@FCosatti #SkySport #CR7AllaJuventus pic.twitter.com/uOVxJX3Ygu — Sky Sport (@SkySport) July 10, 2018

8.30pm The first Cristiano Ronaldo shirt has already been sold at the Juve Megastore in Turin.

8.20pm Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has welcomed the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo with a special tweet on his social media profile.

8.10pm Elliott Management have taken control of AC Milan from Yonghong Li, while Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva is also linked with a takeover bid.

Yonghong Li’s time appears to be up, as he failed to pay the €32m to increase the capital last month and then missed the deadline to repay the loan to hedge fund Elliott Management.

As he is in arrears, Elliott are now taking legal action to repossess his assets, starting from the holding company in Luxembourg that he used to buy the club – with a €303m loan from Elliott in April 2017.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Elliott have effectively already wrested power from Li, because Project RedBlack in Luxembourg have appropriated the shares of Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

8pm Inter and Cagliari transfer target Nicolas Gonzalez has officially joined German club VfB Stuttgart from Argentinos Juniors.

The Nerazzurri had tried to sign the 20-year-old striker, loaning him to Cagliari in order to gain Serie A experience.

However, Stuttgart came in with a better offer and were able to conclude the deal.

Argentinos Juniors announced the transfer was completed, pending a medical, for €8.5m.

7.45pm Paulo Dybala has welcomed Cristian Ronaldo at Juventus.

7.25pm Juventus's confirmation of the Cristiano Ronaldo signing finally arrives...

7.15pm One player who will not be leaving Real Madrid is Marco Asensio as his agent confirmed that the midfielder will remain with the European champions.

“Marco will stay at Real Madrid, he will not be moving."



A blow for a number of Premier League suitors as Marco Asensio's agent rules out summer switch



Follow: https://t.co/87SViZccDg pic.twitter.com/Tuajc3iO9d — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 10, 2018

7pm More Real Madrid players continue to bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo... it's the turn of Toni Kroos...

Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1C5x2ARSBT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 10, 2018

6.45pm Wales international Harry Wilson has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old forward has been with the Reds since joining the under-9s team and he made his senior bow from the bench in an FA Cup tie with Plymouth in January 2017.

That remains Wilson's only appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side but he scored seven times in 13 Championship games for Hull during a loan spell last season.

6.30pm Details on the deal that will see Ronaldo move to Juventus are coming out.

Juventus are paying Real Madrid 100 million euros ($117 million) for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The contract for the five-times world player is for 4 years, until the end of June 2022, Juventus said.

Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano ???????? We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! ???????? #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) 10 July 2018

6.13pm Meanwhile, Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo with a tweet on his social media profile.

Khedira and Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League together in the 2013/2014 campaign under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

6.05pm SkySport Italia have produced a short clip summarising Cristiano Ronaldo's career so far as he heads to Italy to join Juventus.

#CR7AllaJuventus ⚪⚫

???? Ecco la sua storia#SkyCalciomercato #SkySport pic.twitter.com/3nut0J8OFf — Sky Sport (@SkySport)

