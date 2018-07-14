What happened on... July 14

10 years ago - The Times

Monday, July 14, 2008

Transport disruptions expected today

Buses, mini-vans, taxis and hearses are expected to drive along arterial roads around the island this morning in protest against the government’s decision to liberalise the hearse market and what transport operators deem as a threat to remove monopolies in public transport.

Over 1,000 public transport vehicles – which will today embark on an indefinite nationwide strike that is set to create widespread transport disruptions – are expected to meet in various locations at 6am before taking to the roads in mid-morning.

Transport Federation president Victor Spiteri said the strategy – which was agreed upon when the federation decided to call the strike – is for all operators to report to their workplace before starting “a carcade” along the roads.

Hearses are expected to meet near the Addolorata Cemetery, taxis at the airport, mini-vans in Ta’ Qali and buses in the 45-odd bus termini around the island.

The vehicles are expected to take to the roads at about 10am – which gives motorists time to get to their workplace – but Mr Spiteri did not exclude leaving earlier if the police do not allow vehicles to remain at the termini, something which, he said, would make matters worse.

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, July 14, 1993

PM discusses avis with Delors

Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami was yesterday evening in Strasbourg to sign the European Charter on Local Councils and to meet European Community leaders.

Before leaving, Dr Fenech Adami said he was scheduled to meet the president of the EC Commission, Jacques Delors, the president of the European Parliament, Egon Klepsch, and the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Mme Catherine La Lumiere.

Talks with Mr Delors were to centre on the recent publication of the EC Commission’s avis on Malta’s application to join the EC.

“Having debated the avis in Parliament, it is now useful to discuss it with Mr Delors,” said the Prime Minister.

Dr Fenech Adami was expected to sign the European Charter on Local Councils when he called on Mme La Lumiere.

GWU orders ‘work to rule’

Water Services Corporation employees will start working to rule from today.

The directive has been given by the General Workers’ Union which said it has not, as yet, received the new structure of the organisation.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, July 14, 1968

Malta’s strategic importance

The British government’s statement on defence policy plans further cuts in the Army with nine major units facing disbandment over the next four years. The reductions prompted a significant comment in Friday’s Daily Telegraph, which remarked: “There is no defence for the UK whatsoever except by those units happening to be over here”.

This is a reference to the stationing of strategic reserves in the UK, liable to be transported overseas to deal with sudden contingencies. However, Britain’s defence plans envisage an increased contribution to Nato as part of a decision to concentrate the British defence effort in Europe. These plans underline Malta’s strategic importance to Britain and Nato.

Maltese forces cost £1.5 million a year

Nigel Fisher, Conservative, asked what is the total cost to Great Britain of the Regiment of the Royal Malta Artillery stationed in Germany, the Regiment of the Royal Malta Artillery in Malta and the Malta Royal Engineers and Signals units also stationed in Malta.

Mr Boyden, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State of Defence for the Army, replied £1.5 million per annum.