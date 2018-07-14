Pharmacies open tomorrow

Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 85 77);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Zejtun parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.