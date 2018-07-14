Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 85 77);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Zejtun parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.