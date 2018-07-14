Advert
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 07:27

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

Empire Pharmacy Branch, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 85 77);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Zejtun parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 13, 2018

  2. Warning: These bottles may explode

  3. Summer direct bus services return on Sunday

  4. Financial support needed to restore Great Siege painting at Palace

  5. What happened on... July 13

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed