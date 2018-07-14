Advert
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 07:58

He's the 'king of the road' after all...

Overloaded truck with cargo of uncovered rocks cements its presence

Some truck drivers are known for literally taking ownership of the road with no respect towards other drivers. 

And that attitude was amply manifested by this truck which was seen bring driven up Labour Avenue in Naxxar. 

With its cargo of rocks and fine dust uncovered, being spilt across the road with every bump, the overloaded truck was a nuisance and a danger to every driver that followed its trail, according to witnesses who tailed it.

And were it not enough, it just had one working rear light operating.

Seen anything worth reporting? Send us a message on [email protected]

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 13, 2018

  2. Warning: These bottles may explode

  3. Announcements - July 14, 2018

  4. Summer direct bus services return on Sunday

  5. Financial support needed to restore Great Siege painting at Palace

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed