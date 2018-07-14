He's the 'king of the road' after all...

Some truck drivers are known for literally taking ownership of the road with no respect towards other drivers.

And that attitude was amply manifested by this truck which was seen bring driven up Labour Avenue in Naxxar.

With its cargo of rocks and fine dust uncovered, being spilt across the road with every bump, the overloaded truck was a nuisance and a danger to every driver that followed its trail, according to witnesses who tailed it.

And were it not enough, it just had one working rear light operating.

Seen anything worth reporting? Send us a message on [email protected]