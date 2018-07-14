Advert
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 12:41

Health warning amid rising temperatures

Temperature reached 36 degrees on Saturday

The health authorities have issued another health warning amid rising summer temperatures. 

With forecasters saying the temperature could rise further in the next days, the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate underlined the importance of keeping well hydrated.

High temperatures cause water to be lost from the body at quick rates, resulting in dehydration. It can also lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. The heat can affect anyone, but some people run a greater risk of serious harm including older people, babies and young children, people with chronic conditions, and physically active people.

To avoid the effects of the heatwave it is important to:

• Keep out of the heat by avoiding any unnecessary exposure to the sun during hot periods of the day usually between 10am until 4pm
• Stay cool by staying in the coolest parts of the home and work
• Drink water regularly to make up for the losses and avoid hot food
• Seek advice if you have any concerns

It is also advised to check regularly on older people especially if they live alone and those more at risk.

The temperature shot up to 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday with the Meteorological Office saying the heat stress index reaching 40 degrees.

