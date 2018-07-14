Advert
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 06:19

Appreciation: Sister Renata Muscat

Fr Mark Cauchi OSA writes:

Sister Renata Muscat OP passed away just over a month ago, on June 12, surrounded and comforted by the Dominican Community at Apap Institute, Santa Venera.

The solemn requiem Eucharistic celebration that took place at St Dominic’s church, in Rabat, was led by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona OP. Sr Renata’s brother, Fr Paul Muscat OSA, was among the priests concelebrating.

During his homily, Mgr Cremona described Sr Renata as a very dedicated nun with great maternal qualities, noting she was of a very good example in every community she lived in, especially at St Catherine’s Hospital, now St Catherine’s Home, in Attard, in Gozo and also the UK.

He prayed to God she may now rest in His peace and be reborn, as her name implies, this time in the hands of her Creator.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 13, 2018

  2. Warning: These bottles may explode

  3. Summer direct bus services return on Sunday

  4. Financial support needed to restore Great Siege painting at Palace

  5. What happened on... July 13

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed