Announcements - July 14, 2018

PRIVITERA. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY ROSE, née Ellul, widow of Vincent, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her two daughters, Marie and her husband Adrian Farrugia, and Cecilia, widow of Joe Mattalia, her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Peter Tabone, Ian, Aurelie, her great-grandson Edward, her brothers Victor, widower of Marguerite, and Albert and his wife Doris, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held today, Saturday, June 14, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RUGGIER. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOSEPH MARY at the age of 61, at his home in Richmond, BC, on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Joe was born in Malta on July 26, 1956, and emigrated to Canada in 1981. He married Maria Julia Raminhos Lourenco in 1984, with whom he raised their daughter, Sarah Thérèse. Joe attended St Aloysius College followed by a BA (1st Class Honours) in English from the Royal University of Malta and continued his studies in Canada. Joe was passionately dedicated to establishing himself as a successful literary artist with a deep love for poetry. His life’s work reflected his deep roots in both Malta and Canada. In his final days, he worked fervently, translating works by Dun Karm Psaila. Joe was predeceased by his beloved mother Maria Ruggier (née Micallef). He leaves to mourn his loss, Sarah Thérèse and Maria Julia, his father Alfred, his six siblings Paul, Fred, Louis, Mario, Anna and Marisa, aunts, uncle, in-laws, many cousins, nephews, nieces and great-niece and nephew, residing in Canada, USA, Malta, Ireland, and Kenya. Prayers and funeral Mass will be held at St Paul’s Catholic Parish in Richmond, BC on July 18, at 7pm and July 19 at 10am respectively followed by burial at Gardens of Gethsemani in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. More infor­mation can be found at https://kearneyfs.com/obituaries/joseph-ruggier or on Joe’s personal website www.mbooksofbc.com . May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT PACE. On July 11, in London, Sister ROSEMARY, FMM. Rosemary leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters of the Congregation of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in London and Malta, also her sisters and brothers, Sister Rita of the same congregation, Remigio and his wife Sina, Ruth, Rebecca and her husband Victor Bisazza and Robert, also her nieces and nephew, Rachelle and her husband Herman Demicoli, Roderick and his wife Annabel, Roberta and her husband Alan Fleri Soler and Daniela and her husband Steve Apap Bologna, several relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. May the Good Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of my mother VIVIE. Margaret.

DIACONO. Treasured memories of MARY, née Sciriha, especially today the 25th anniversary of her death. Stella and George, Maria, Manolis, Franky and their families. May she rest in peace.

GATT – THERESE, née Wirth. Kindly remember her in your prayers and thoughts, today being the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Vivian, Stephen, Lawrence, Elena and Joanna and their families.

NICOLAS – EDWARD JOHN. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away on July 14, 1986. Forever loved and remembered by his daughters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of ESTHER on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.

PACE. In loving memory of FELICITY, née Sammut, widow of Emmanuel Pace, on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Never a day goes by that she is not remembered and missed by her daughter Marthese and her husband Anton Felice, and her treasured granddaughters Camille and Katrina. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so much deserves.