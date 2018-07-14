Two films this weekend

The Happy Prince

Spazju Kreattiv is screening the following films over the weekend.

The Breadwinner

The Breadwinner tells the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, she disguises herself as a boy in order to support her family. With dauntless perseverance, Parvana draws strength from the stories her father told her and ultimately risks her life to discover if he is still alive.

Equal parts thrilling and enchanting, The Breadwinner is an inspiring tale about the transcendent power of stories and their potential to unite and heal.

The Breadwinner will be screened at St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 6pm and tomorrow at 8.30pm.

The Happy Prince

The last days of Oscar Wilde – and the ghosts that haunted them – are vividly evoked in Rupert Everett’s directorial debut, The Happy Prince. Everett gives a career-best performance as Wilde, physically and emotionally embodying the literary genius as he lives out his last days in exile in Europe. His body ailing and heavy, his mind spinning, he survives by falling back on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him.

As the film travels through Wilde’s final act and journeys through England, France and Italy, desire and loyalty face off, the transience of lust is laid bare and the true riches of love are revealed.

The Happy Prince will be shown tomorrow at 6pm at St James Cavalier.

For tickets and more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.