Ta’ Xbiex cultural event

For the fourth year running, the Ta’ Xbiex local council is hosting the event Connecting Through Culture.

The activity will feature both international and local performances from a variety of diplomatic missions and international artists who have their embassies or residences in Ta’ Xbiex. This year’s event will also include embassies that are situated outside this locality.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will be the patron of this event aimed at celebrating cultural diversity. As in previous years, each embassy and the Ta’ Xbiex council will represent the culture of their respective nation through music and dance and gastronomy.

The countries being represented in this year’s edition are Australia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Libya, Malta, the Netherlands, Spain Turkey and UK. The new additions include China, Ghana, Kuwait and Russia.

There will also be a children’s area and a big screen showing the World Cup match.

Connecting through Culture is being held today at the Ta’ Xbiex Yacht Marina from 6pm onward. Entrance is free.