Jazz masterclasses free of charges

Hugo Lippi

Free jazz masterclasses are being held throughout next week as part of the Malta Jazz Festival.

On Monday, musicians will be treated to a workshop in guitar by Hugo Lippi, who delivers “elegant, engaging lines of consummate harmonic intelligence, melodic grace and rhythmic kick” (Jazz Journal).

Lippi has a considerable reputation on the European scene and has worked alongside musicians as diverse as Michel Legrand, Sarah Mckenzie, Eric Legnini, Melody Gardot, Christian Escoudé, Warren Wolfe, Donald Edwards, Florin Niculescu, Gregory Hutch-inson and Fabien Mary to name a few.

The guitar masterclass is being held on Monday at 5pm at Offbeat Music Bar in Valletta. Classes are free, however, the number of participants is limited. Priority will be given to practising musicians. To sign up, send an e-mail to [email protected] and include your phone number and your chosen masterclass and level.