Arts festival comes to an end

Agbeko

The Malta International Arts Festival comes ta end this weekend with the following events:

Lieko Quintet

Manchester-based group Lieko Quintet turns contemporary jazz on its head with melodic, groove-infused compositions.

Treading a path somewhere between soul music and folk song, they use melody as the focal point for moving between riff-based interplay and free-form improvisation. The band will be performing original compositions and arrangements inspired by music from across the globe.

The band will be playing today at 10am at St George’s Square Valletta. Entrance is free.

La Mer

The sea is the inspiration for the closing concert of this year’s edition of the Malta International Arts Festival, featuring the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra directed by young conductor Gergely Madaras.

Claude Debussy’s symphonic suite La Mer, which gives the concert its name, will be followed by a performance of Benjamin Britten’s Four Sea Suites.

Charles Camilleri’s Mediterranean piano concerto will be played by 13-year-old Dmitry Ishkhanov, a Maltese pianist of Russo-Armenian origin.

The concert will take place today at 9pm at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

Another Way Agbeko

Agbeko (originally an Ewe warrior dance) effortlessly draw inspiration from the golden age of 1970s Nigerian, Ghanaian and Ethiopian dance floors and deliver it through the filter of 11 young 20-somethings who grew up on rock, funk and jazz.

They released their debut EP Unite in July 2017 and are rapidly gaining a reputation across the UK for a fierce, energetic and an irresistibly danceable live show. One can expect singalong originals, hard-hitting arrangements of Afro-funk and Ethiojazz rarities all underpinned by politicised lyrical content and dirty guitars, along with numerous, healthy doses of on-stage dance moves.

Agbeko will be performing tomorrow at 9pm at Blu Beach Club, Mellieħa. Entrance is free.