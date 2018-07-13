Advert
Watch: Croatia firemen miss crucial penalty as duty calls

Video released by department goes viral

The Zagreb Fire Department has released a video showing the moment firemen were called out to an emergency, just seconds before Ivan Rakitic’s match-winning penalty that sent Croatia through to the World Cup semi-finals against England.

Opponents Russia had just converted their final penalty to level the shoot-out at 3-3, but a successful kick from Ivan Rakitic would see the Croatians through.

Two of the firemen had their head in their hands, while the others were fidgeting.

Then an announcement sounded over the department's broadcast, alerting the men to a fire.

The firemen, decked in Croatian jerseys, immediately rushed to put on their firemen suit. Within 23 seconds, a fire engine was moving out of the station, with its siren blaring.

Only three men who remained behind saw the winning kick, which saw them embrace and jump together in joy.

