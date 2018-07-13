Advert
Friday, July 13, 2018, 13:12 by Press Association

Nostalgic food is the latest trend for dinner parties

Retro-entertaining is booming, says Lakeland

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Blancmange, jelly and filter coffee are set to grace dinner tables once again as "retro entertaining" becomes the latest trend, according to a UK retailer.

Sales of moulds for jelly and blancmange are up 293% on last year at kitchenware chain Lakeland while sales of classic filter coffee machines are up 30%.

The retailer has also reported significant increases in sales of alternatives to single-use plastics as consumers respond to the widespread drive to cut ocean pollution and landfill.

