New Yorker finds unexpected sleeping companion

Photo: New York Department of Environmental Conservation (via Facebook)

A man in central New York got a rude awakening when a large snake fell from his bedroom ceiling and landed on him while he slept.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that one of its officers responded to a call on June 29 from a man who said a snake had fallen on him while he was sleeping in his apartment in the Oswego County village of Pulaski, 35 miles north of Syracuse.

DEC officials said the officer determined that a 2m-long red-tailed boa constrictor had escaped from its enclosure in an apartment.

The agency said the snake fell from the ceiling of the downstairs apartment, where it landed on a man sleeping in bed. The man was not injured.

The snake has been returned to its owner.