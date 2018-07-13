Advert
Friday, July 13, 2018, 16:09 by Edwina Brincat

Young man faces series of theft charges... again

Man was charged with breaching earlier bail conditions

A young man was once again granted bail early on Friday afternoon upon his arraignment over a series of theft-related charges allegedly spread out over the past days.

Kane Grima, a 22-year old Valletta resident, was targeted by criminal investigations linking him to a theft and an attempted theft from two separate apartments in a block of flats in Birkirkara.

The young man, who is currently facing criminal proceedings over separate charges, was also charged with having caused voluntary damage to third party property, having stolen two number plates from a Peugeot 208 parked in Qormi as well as with having made a false declaration to a public authority.

The man was further charged with breaching earlier bail conditions and with being a recidivist.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea and requested bail, a request which duty magistrate Monica Vella upheld against a deposit of €5,000.

Inspectors Christina Delia and Elton Taliana prosecuted.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti dead, six days after stabbing

  2. 'I cannot forgive myself' driver wrote after fatal St Julian's...

  3. Jason Micallef's comments on Caruana Galizia spark tension in...

  4. FIAU has breached anti-money laundering directive - EBA

  5. Busuttil wins case on recusal of Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed