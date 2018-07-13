Young man faces series of theft charges... again

A young man was once again granted bail early on Friday afternoon upon his arraignment over a series of theft-related charges allegedly spread out over the past days.

Kane Grima, a 22-year old Valletta resident, was targeted by criminal investigations linking him to a theft and an attempted theft from two separate apartments in a block of flats in Birkirkara.

The young man, who is currently facing criminal proceedings over separate charges, was also charged with having caused voluntary damage to third party property, having stolen two number plates from a Peugeot 208 parked in Qormi as well as with having made a false declaration to a public authority.

The man was further charged with breaching earlier bail conditions and with being a recidivist.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea and requested bail, a request which duty magistrate Monica Vella upheld against a deposit of €5,000.

Inspectors Christina Delia and Elton Taliana prosecuted.