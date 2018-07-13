Advert
Friday, July 13, 2018, 06:31

Today's front pages; July 13, 2018

The death of businessman Hugo Chetcuti, several days after he was stabbed in Paceville, made it to three of Friday's four front pages.

The Times of Malta complemented it with a report on the government's silence following the damning report on the FIAU by the European Banking Authority.

In-Nazzjon also picks on the Pilatus scandal, with the PN saying that the time for excuses was over.

L-Orizzont refers to the European Commission's economic forecast, quoting Economy Minister Chris Cardona saying that the growth was all the result of careful planning.

The Malta Independent leads with a story about Mount Carmel with the Commissioner - in the context of 'escaped' patients - stressing that the institution was not a prison.

