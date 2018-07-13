Advert
Friday, July 13, 2018, 16:12

More products recalled following Listeria outbreak

More products have been recalled by the health authorities as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

After Freshona sweetcorn (450g) and mixed vegetables (1kg) were withdrawn from the market last Friday, the authorities said on Friday that Dat-Schaub sweetcorn (450g and 900g) and mixed vegetables (450g and 900g), and Greengrocer’s sweetcorn (450g) and mixed vegetables (1kg), were also being withdrawn.

The authorities said that thorough cooking killed the microoganism and although Listeriosis was considered a serious disease, the risk was therefore reduced.

An outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes has affected Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Since 2015, 47 listeriosis cases have been confirmed as part of this outbreak, nine of them resulting in death.

