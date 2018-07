A 21-year-old man from Rabat was injured in a hit and run accident in Paola on Friday.

His condition is not yet known.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Perit Duminku Mintoff at 2pm.

The victim was hit by a Mercedes E250D.

District police and the Rapid Intervention Unit embarked on an intensive search for the car and the driver, a 27-year-old man from Senglea, was eventually found and arrested.

Police are investigating.