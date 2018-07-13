Salvini fires new salvo at Malta: 'you are responsible for boat with 450 migrants, we will bar it'

Matteo Salvini has upped his migration rhetoric.

Matteo Salvini has vowed Italy would bar a boat with 450 migrants currently in Malta's search and rescue area.

Details on the boat are still sparse, but Italy's right wing deputy prime minister kept up his anti-migrant rhetoric and said his country cannot and would not let the boat dock.

The migrants' condition is not yet known and it is unclear whether they were on board a rescuers' vessel. A spokesman for the Maltese government had no comment to make for the time being.

"The boat is in waters which fall under the jurisdiction of Malta, which has assumed responsibility for the rescue. Nothing happened for hours and the boat is now sailing towards Italy," Mr Salvini said in a social media post.

"As promised, I will not give up. Malta, the smugglers, and the do-gooders know this boat will not land here," he said.

According to Italian media reports, the Italian rescue authority alerted their Maltese counterparts about the whereabouts of the boat in Maltese search and rescue waters after 4am on Friday. An aircraft was sent to the area to confirm the location of the migrants, which includes minors.

"But it does not appear that Valletta has in the meantime sent its ships into the area, nor has it diverted merchant units capable of providing relief on the spot," a report in Corriere said. The port of disembarkation has to be Malta, the Italian government said.

Minutes later, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, also urged Malta to act.

"According to the maritime law, it's Malta that must send its own ships and open its own ports," he said on Twitter. "Our coast guard can act, if needed, in support, but Malta should immediately do its duty."

The large boats are particularly dangerous because they have often capsized in the past, trapping hundreds of people below deck as they sink.

This would be the second time in a month that Italy and Malta are openly heading for a dispute over who should assume responsibility for migrants rescued in the centre of the Mediterranean.

Last month, the MV Lifeline with 230 rescued migrants on board, were left stranded out at sea for almost a week after Italy refused to let the ship into its ports. It eventually docked in Malta, after nine countries had agreed to share the migrants in what was seen as an ad-hoc agreement.

Malta has since controversially barred NGO vessels from operating from its ports and charged the Lifeline ship captain with steering the ship within Maltese territorial waters without the necessary registration and licence.