The start of summer was greeted with a thunderstorm.

June was considerably wetter than expected, thanks to a surprising storm which caused floods in Malta on the first day of summer.

The Meteorological Office said the thunder and rain towards the end of June is not a completely uncommon occurrence, with records showing that five out of the past 10 summers all getting off to a wet start.

June's 11.8 mm of precipitation spilled over the climate norm by 7.8 mm, making the month considerably wetter than expected. However, sunshine and warm temperatures were not in short supply either.

The twelfth day of June saw the mercury shooting up to the month’s highest maximum of 31.4°C. On the other hand, the month’s lowest minimum temperature of 18.2°C was recorded two weeks later.

At 22.7°C, the average sea surface temperature was 1.2°C higher than expected at this time of year, enticing many to test the waters and take the plunge.

June days enjoyed an average of 10.8 hours of sunshine each, peaking at 13.2 hours on the 26th day of the month. Although June 4 went down on record as the dullest day, it still enjoyed a full 4.5 hours of sunshine.

June was windier than the climate norm, with the wind speed averaging at 9.4 knots rather than the expected 7.6 knots.