Improvement in English MATSEC results, no change in Maltese

Students sitting for their MATSEC exams fared better in the English language than Maltese and Mathematics, results out on Friday showed.

Students who have been eagerly waiting for their ordinary and advanced levels exam results are finding out how they fared on Friday though the report by the markers is still being drawn up.

Addressing a press conference, MATSEC representatives said 71.4 per cent of all students obtained a pass in the English Language subject, while 57.5 per cent scored a pass in Mathematics.

A total of 65.6 per cent of those sitting for the Maltese examination obtained a pass. Improvements were noted in both English and Mathematics, but there were no improvements in the pass rate for Maltese.

A total of 5,145 students were registered for SEC examinations, with 3,436 born in 2002, which means 90.3 per cent of all 16-year-old sat for the exams. Candidates who sat for exams were aged between 15 and 82.

Of the students who sat for the exams, 1,681 obtained results that satisfied the entry requirements for sixth form.

At advanced level, there were 3,805 candidates who registered for exams at this level, with only 776 registered for at least two subjects at advanced level and four subjects at intermediate level.

Following the May session, 1,175 candidates were awarded the matriculation certificate, required to enter university.