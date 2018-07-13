Caruana Galizia murder suspect appeal objecting to IT expert rejected

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on October 16.

The right of the Caruana Galizia family to intervene in a constitutional suit instituted by one of the men, currently charged over the Bidnija murder, has been confirmed on appeal.

The decision was delivered on Friday morning by Mr Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi who rejected an appeal filed by Alfred Degiorgio to have the reversal of the decision of the First Hall, Civil Court allowing the Caruana Galizia family to join the proceedings currently ongoing.

These proceedings had stemmed from a constitutional application objecting to the appointment of IT expert Martin Bajada in the investigation into Ms Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Mr Degiorgio wants Dr Bajada, who was in the past convicted of fraud in a London court, removed from the investigation and any expertise he contributed struck from the record.

Dr Bajada continues to be used as a court expert in various cases, despite an appeals court having in April 2016 raised serious questions about his suitability for the role.

In an application filed against the Attorney General, Alfred Degiorgio’s lawyer William Cuschieri had argued that Dr Bajada’s appointment was tantamount to a breach of his client’s right to a fair hearing.

That request had prompted the Caruana Galizia family, through their lawyer Jason Azzopardi, to file an application seeking to intervene in the suit as parte civile, an intervention which today has been confirmed on appeal.

Dr Therese Comodini Cachia also assisted the Caruana Galizia family.