Advert
Friday, July 13, 2018, 09:44 by Edwina Brincat

Bail given to partner of Caruana Galizia murder suspect

Conditions set amid money laundering charges

The partner of one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder suspects was given bail on Friday amid a compilation of evidence concerning money laundering charges.

Adelina Pop was granted bail against a deposit of €15,000, a personal guarantee of €25,000 and a curfew between 10pm and 7am. She is also to sign the bail book on a daily basis.

The two Degiorgio brothers and Ms Pop had all lived a lavish lifestyle, owning cars and pleasure boats, whilst claiming to be unemployed, the court heard.

Read: Degiorgios' money laundering case: dealers fail to remember car sales details

The investigation into Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder, involving scrutiny of their banking transactions and the money they had, had sparked off the suspicions of their involvement in money laundering activities.


Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti dead, six days after stabbing

  2. 'I cannot forgive myself' driver wrote after fatal St Julian's...

  3. Jason Micallef's comments on Caruana Galizia spark tension in...

  4. FIAU has breached anti-money laundering directive - EBA

  5. Busuttil wins case on recusal of Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed