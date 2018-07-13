Bail given to partner of Caruana Galizia murder suspect

The partner of one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder suspects was given bail on Friday amid a compilation of evidence concerning money laundering charges.

Adelina Pop was granted bail against a deposit of €15,000, a personal guarantee of €25,000 and a curfew between 10pm and 7am. She is also to sign the bail book on a daily basis.

The two Degiorgio brothers and Ms Pop had all lived a lavish lifestyle, owning cars and pleasure boats, whilst claiming to be unemployed, the court heard.

The investigation into Ms Caruana Galizia's murder, involving scrutiny of their banking transactions and the money they had, had sparked off the suspicions of their involvement in money laundering activities.






