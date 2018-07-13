Conte sacked as Chelsea manager

Antonio Conte has been sacked as manager of Chelsea.

Antonio Conte has been sacked as Chelsea manager.

The 48-year-old Italian had a year remaining on his contract, but has left the Blues 55 days after lifting the FA Cup in his final match in charge - and having taken pre-season training earlier this week.

Conte, who is reportedly set to be replaced by former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, also led Chelsea to the 2016-17 Premier League title in his first season as boss.

Chelsea said in a statement on Friday: "Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company.

"During Antonio's time at the club, we won our sixth league title and eighth FA Cup. In the title-winning season, the club set a then-record 30 wins in a 38-game Premier League season, as well as a club-record 13 consecutive league victories.

"We wish Antonio every success in his future career."

Conte is expected to be replaced by fellow countryman Maurizio Sarri, the former Napoli coach.