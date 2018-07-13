The wine festival is back

The Delicata Classic Wine Festival is surely an event not to be missed.

One of the highlights on the wine enthusiast’s calendar, the Delicata Classic Wine Festival organised by Delicata winery, is back.

The popular wine event will once again take place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens, in Valletta, between August 9 and 12, every evening from 7 until midnight, and it promises to be grander than ever.

In all there are over 25 wines to sample. These include the semi-sparkling Frizzantes made from the native old bush vines Girgentina and Ġellewża. There are the tasty white, red and rosé DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, a selection of the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, as well as the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, the popular lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, and all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines.

For the first time, the SpritZZers are showcased too. Delicata’s brand of spritzers (or ready-mixed wine coolers) was released in Malta as early as 1997, at the time of all the rage in trendy bars in California, London and New York. At only 3.9 per cent alcohol, all three spritzers are semi-sparkling, medium-dry in style and bursting with fruity flavours.

Entrance to the gardens is free. But to try the wines there is a fee of €15 for a handy wine purse which comes filled with 24 wine coins and complete with a souvenir glass which is yours to keep.

Handing over the correct change of wine coins at the stalls inside will prompt dedicated wine stewards to pour a standard 150ml glass of the wine on show in the festival glass.

This 17th edition sees the introduction of a convenient online payment facility, which is operational already at Delicata’s secure website www.delicata.com. Prepayment will save you time queuing on the night since it allows you to collect your wine coins and glass from the dedicated online priority lane outside the gardens. Of course, the cash points remain open as usual too.

Every evening there is a double bill of great music, starting with an opening-night concert on Thursday by Kersten Graham + Band and The Crowns. Planet Seed and The Busker perform on Friday, Bernie & Pod and Spiteri Lucas Entertainment play on Saturday, and Cash & Band and Gianni & Rug close on Sunday.

Live cooking stalls will be serving a tempting variety of both traditional Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates. Maltese favourites are prepared by Maypole, Indian dishes by Gate of India and other oriental dishes by Asian House. There are also various cheese and charcuterie platters by Catermax as well as desserts.

The atmosphere, breathtaking views of the world-class venue that is the Grand Harbour and the floodlit three cities will make anyone’s visit truly memorable.

Strictly no wine will be served to anyone under 17 and patrons are reminded to enjoy responsibly. Wine purses and glasses are sold until 11pm and wine is poured up to 11.30pm. With wonderful wines, delicious food and great live music, Delicata’s festival weekend is set to be one you don’t want to miss.

More info can be found on www.delicata.com.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of sales and an award-winning wine writer.