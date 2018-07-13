Summer direct bus services return on Sunday

Additional Tallinja direct services linking popular localities in Malta are being introduced as from Sunday.

Malta Public Transport said that following the public’s positive response last summer, direct routes were once again being introduced for the season.

These are:

TD2 – Every hour from St Julian’s to the airport between 3.55 and 0.55am and from the airport and St Julian’s between 4.30 and 0.30am.

TD5 – Every hour between Sliema Ferries and Għajn Tuffieħa (via Coast Road) between 10.30am and 1.30pm and from Għajn Tuffieħa to Sliema Ferries between 4.30 and 7:30pm.

TD10 – Between Valletta and Marsaxlokk every Sunday, according to demand.

TD14 – A circular route between Rabat and Sliema Ferries (via St Julian’s) every hour between 9.30am and 9.30pm.

The fares for the direct routes are: €3 when paying cash on board the bus, €2.50 (or two trips) when paying with a 12-journey card, €1.50 when paying with a personalised Tallinja card and free when paying with any of the Explore Cards, which provide all-inclusive travel. Tallinja direct journeys do not contribute towards the automatic weekly or monthly capping for personalised Tallinja cards.

More information and for a complete schedule is available on the journey planner at publictransport.com.mt and on the Tallinja App, which may be downloaded from the Apple AppStore and Google PlayStore.