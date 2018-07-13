Announcements - July 13, 2018

BARTOLO. On July 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, former employee MaltaPost and former President, Imperial Band Club, Mellieħa, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Mary, née Vella, his children Doreen and her husband Tonio, David and his wife Elizabeth, his grandchildren Rebecca and her fiancé Karl, and Ryan, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, amongst whom the committee and members of Imperial Band Club. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 14, at 1.15pm for St Anne Street, Mellieħa, from where at 2pm the Imperial Band will accompany the cortège to Our Lady of Victories (Maria Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vitorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

ELLUL. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALEX, aged 68, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his sisters Yolanda, wife of John Dacoutros, and their daughters Diana, wife of Notary Mark Cutajar and Cristina, wife of Andrew Briffa; Monica Borain and her daughter Lisa and Andrew; cousins and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 13, at 10am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On July 11, at his home in Sliema, PAUL, Director of International Marine Centre, Ta’ Xbiex, aged 49, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Claudine, née Mizzi and his daughters Michela and Alexia, his mother Mary, in-laws Tarcisio and Carmen Mizzi, his sister Annalise, his brother-in-law Damian and his wife Michelle, his nephew and nieces Damian Jr, Keira and Marina, relatives, and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 13, at 8.15am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank Hospice Malta for their support and the team of dedicated nurses and carers who took care of him throughout his illness.

GRISCTI. On July 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, proprietor Regent Store, Sliema, aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Georgina, his daughters Claire and her husband Christopher Bonnici and Natalie and her husband Sergio Pulis, his grandchildren Erica, Andreas, Matthias, Celine and Noella, his brothers and sisters, Michael, Tony, Rose, Marlene, Joe and Jane, their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 13, at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family would to thank the staff of M5 ward for the dedication they showed in their work in making his last days as comfortable as possible. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PRIVITERA. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY ROSE, née Ellul, widow of Vincent, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her two daughters Marie and her husband Adrian Farrugia, and Cecilia, widow of Joe Mattalia, her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Peter Tabone, Ian, Aurelie, her great-grandson Edward, her brothers Victor, widower of Marguerite, and Albert and his wife Doris, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held tomorrow, Saturday, June 14 at 8.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RUGGIER. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOSEPH MARY at the age of 61, at his home in Richmond, BC, on Sunday, July 8, 2018. Joe was born in Malta on July 26, 1956 and emigrated to Canada in 1981. He married Maria Julia Raminhos Lourenco in 1984, with whom he raised their daughter, Sarah Thérèse. Joe attended St Aloysius' College followed by a BA (1st Class Honours) in English from the Royal University of Malta and continued his studies in Canada. Joe was passionately dedicated to establishing himself as a successful literary artist with a deep love for poetry. His life’s work reflected his deep roots in both Malta and Canada. In his final days, he worked fervently, translating works by Dun Karm Psaila. Joe was predeceased by his beloved mother Maria Ruggier (née Micallef). He leaves to mourn his loss, Sarah Thérèse and Maria Julia, his father Alfred, his six siblings Paul, Fred, Louis, Mario, Anna, Marisa, aunts, uncle, in-laws, many cousins, nephews, nieces and great-niece and nephew, residing in Canada, USA, Malta, Ireland, and Kenya. Prayers and funeral Mass will be held at St Paul’s Catholic Parish in Richmond, BC on July 18, at 7pm and July 19 at 10am respectively followed by burial at Gardens of Gethsemani in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found at https://kearneyfs.com/obituaries/joseph-ruggier or on Joe’s personal website www.mbooksofbc.com May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT PACE. On July 11, in London, Sister ROSEMARY, FMM. Rosemary leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters of the Congregation of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in London and Malta, also her sisters and brothers, Sister Rita of the same congregation, Remigio and his wife Sina, Ruth, Rebecca and her husband Victor Bisazza and Robert, also her nieces and nephew, Rachelle and her husband Herman Demicoli, Roderick and his wife Annabel, Roberta and her husband Alan Fleri Soler and Daniela and her husband Steve Apap Bologna, several relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. May the Good Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI. In loving memory of WINNIE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant her eternal peace and rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

LOPORTO. Remembering with love and affection our dearest VALERIE who went to meet the Risen Lord 19 years ago. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at the Millenium chapel, Paceville. Her family.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ELVIRA, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MICHAEL G., today the 31st anniversary of his death. Always missed and forever remembered by his family.

Beautiful memories silently kept

Of one that we loved

And will never forget.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAGLIAFERRO – ANTONIA. On the 20th year of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Today being the 37th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. All these years have passed and yet he is forever in our hearts, in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mona, and his children Vikki, Patty and Simone. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 7am and 2pm in Il-Plejju, Iċ-Ċeżalpina and G. Grech Delicata streets and Ta’ Paris and Ringiela E1 areas, Birkirkara.

Between 7.30am and 2pm in Leli Falzon, Il-Forġa and Giuseppe Stivala streets and Giuseppe Stivala Alley, Naxxar.

Between 7.30am and 2pm in Guzè Galea, Censu Busuttil, Karmenu Vassallo and Patri Marjanu Vella streets, Iklin.

Between 7.30am and 2pm in Il-Palma, Il-Banjijiet Rumani, Sir Harry Luke, Għajn Tuffieħa, Riħ Il-Barriera and Il-Barriera streets and alleys Ta’ Ciantar and In-Naħal streets, Mġarr.

Between 8am and noon in Iż-Żraġen and Kananea streets, Attard.

Between 8am and 2pm in Il-Madonna Ta’ l-Abbandunati Street, St Paul’s Bay.

Between 8am and 2pm in Is-Siġar, Il-Fejġel, L-Affreskil, Mons G. Depiro, Il-Fidloqqom, Sammy Abela, Il-Ħobbejża, Mons A. Buhagiar and Pierre Muscat streets and Il-Ħaddiema Avenue, Rabat.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Josef Kalleya Street, Swieqi.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Iż-Żebbuġ, Mensija and Mikiel Anton Vassalli Streets, St Julian’s.

Between 11.30am and 1pm in Il-Magħtab, Il-Kappella Ta’ Santa Marija, Il-Kampanjol, Għar San Brinkat and Santa Klara streets and Brimbu Alley, Naxxar.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.