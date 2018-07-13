MBA seminar to discuss blockchain

The Malta Bankers’ Association is organising a seminar with the theme ‘Blockchain, Innovative Technologies and Regulation’, targeting financial service providers’ concerns relating to the recently-enacted comprehensive DLT legislation.

The seminar will be led by a number of experts in the field, including Leonard Bonello and James Farrugia, partners with Ganado Advocates, both of whom have been actively involved in this emerging sector from its inception.

Panel speakers will include Patrick Young, who sits on the board of the Blockchain Malta Association as well as J. P. Fabri, the lead director on blockchain and cryptocurrency within the ARQ Group.

Participants will be provided with an overview of the three national legislative measures which target the regulation of these new technologies, namely, the Malta Digital Innovation Act, the Innovative Technology Arrangements and Services Act and the Virtual Financial Assets Act.

The speakers will also provide participants with an overview of the various types of service providers in the market, their business models and the types of risks which may be associated to each category of service providers. They will also address the implications of the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive and its applicability to such service providers.

This half-day seminar shall be held on Tuesday, July 24 at Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel and Spa with registration commencing at 8am and followed by a networking lunch.

More information about the seminar may be obtained from the Malta Banker’s Association by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling on 2141 2210.