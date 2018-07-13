Turkish music to jazz up Mellieħa

Burhan Öçal’s Bosphorus Quartet

Valletta 2018’s music programme is today hosting a colourful musical melange delivered by Burhan Öçal’s Bosphorus Quartet.

Öçal is a multi-instrumentalist of international repute.

He is a regular guest at leading jazz festivals and has given numerous concerts around the world.

His roots in Anatolian, Thracian and Balkan music are at the core of his mission to combine different genres and cultural traditions. And together with the Bosphorus Quartet, Öçal delivers music with a distinctly Mediterranean flavour.

In today’s concert in Mellieħa, the band will perform contemporary Turkish compositions and a mix of international pieces specially adapted for the occasion.

The concert will take place today at 8pm in Misraħ iż-Żjara ta’ Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II, Mellieħa. For tickets visit http://tickets.valletta2018.org/bookings/Shows.aspx?ProductionId=15 .