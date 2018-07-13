Illiam Quane

Illiam Quane and Jamie Stockbridge are today giving a trumpet recital as part of the Malta International Arts Festival. The evening will feature compositions by Hans Werner Henze, Fraftreft Treftrafruft and H. K Gruber.

Born in Ramsey, Isle of Man in 1995, Quane’s early musical tuition was rooted in the brass band tradition but encompassed an eclectic mix of classical, folk, jazz and contemporary music.

An award-winning member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain from 2010-2014, Quane moved to Manchester in 2013 to attend a joint course at the University of Manchester and Royal Northern College of Music. At the University of Manchester he pursued his passion for composition through the electro-acoustic Novars department, was a manager and arranger of the Manchester University Big Band, as well as founding and running award-winning cult function band Tuba Slap. Quane is now a scholarship holder at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The recital is being held today at 11am at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta. Entrance is free.