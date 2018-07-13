Advert
National Cinema Day to be held tomorrow

Ten new and recent film releases will be screened in a number of cinemas tomorrow at a reduced admission price as part of KRS Releasing Ltd’s 23rd National Cinema Day.

The films on offer include a mix of action, animation, adventure, horror and comedy.

These are Skyscraper, Incredibles 2, Adrift, Patrick, Hereditary, Sicario 2: Soldado, Ocean’s 8, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2 and Showdogs.

Films at the Eden, Embassy, Empire and Galleria cinemas in Malta will be screened from 9am until late night while shows at the Citadel Cinema, in Gozo will commence at 4pm

Early booking for admission is recommended.

