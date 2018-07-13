Advert
Friday, July 13, 2018, 06:46

Modern art gallery opening in Gozo

A new art gallery for modern art is opening in Victoria.

ArtHall – the brainchild of Marta Obiols Fornell, general secretary of the Philosophy Sharing Foundation – is a modern exhibition space in the heart of Gozo. Obiols Fornell said the ultimate aim is “to promote groundbreaking, avant-garde, ironic and provocative art for the public of Gozo and Malta”.

The first international artist exhibiting at ArtHall is Tomas Hed, who is from Sweden and lives in Gozo. Under the title Perspectives, Hed presents different ways of being in the world, always pointing out the characters’ views in his creations.

Art Hall is officially opening  today at 8pm at 8, Triq Agius De Soldanis, Victoria. Tomas Hed’s exhibition will be open to the public from tomorrow and will run until September. Opening hours are from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 6pm.

