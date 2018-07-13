Evening of guitar music

Fabio Barbagallo

A guitar recital by renowned Italian guitarist Fabio Barbagallo will be held today in Għajnsielem. This recital, organised by the Gaulitanus choir, will bring to an end their 2017-2018 artistic season.

Sicilian-born Barbagallo is among the Italian guitarists of his generation most active on the international scene.

He is also a composer with works published and recorded for Milan’s Edizioni Musicali Sinfonica.

He is also the founder and artistic director of the Solarino International Guitar Festival.

The varied programme includes works by Renaissance composer Pietro Paulo Borrono da Milano, Baroque Czech master John Anton Logy, Romantic virtuoso Niccolò Paganini, contemporary jazz-influenced French composer Thierry Tisserand and well-known Argentinian Maximo Diego Pujol.

Some Sicilian folk dances will also be played.

The concert is being held today at the Santa Cecilia Chapel in Għajnsielem at 8pm. Entrance is free.