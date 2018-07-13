Contemporary dance show

The Hofesh Shechter Company during a performance.

The Hofesh Shechter Company is today performing Political Mother, a critically-acclaimed performance in contemporary dance, as part of the Malta International Arts Festival.

Political Mother deals with political indoctrination and totalitarianism, building on the company’s previous success of Uprising/In Your Rooms.

Nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts award in 2011 and declared an ‘audiovisual marvel’ by critics, the performance brims with Shechter’s emotional and gritty complexity.

Featuring ensemble sequences and cinematic editing, Political Mother is performed by Shechter’s dancers and is accompanied by his cinematic score featuring a band of live drummers and electric guitarists. It also includes music by J.S. Bach, Cliff Martinez, Joni Mitchell and Giuseppe Verdi.

Shechter is an Israeli choreographer, dancer and composer based in London. He was nominated for the Tony Award for best choreography in 2016 for his work on Bartlett Sher’s revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Since then, he has been named one of The Stage’s 100 most influential people in theatre.

Political Mother is being performed today at 9pm at Fort St Elmo, Valletta. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.