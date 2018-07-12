Today's front pages - July 12, 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reveals in its lead story that no politicians were investigated as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry.

Most of the newspapers also feature on their front page the decision by the European Banking Authority finding Malta's FIAU in breach of European law regarding Pilatus Bank.

Times of Malta says the FIAU broke the EU directive on money laundering. The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say the EBA found general and systemic shortcomings.

L-orizzont does not mention the story on the front page, It reports that Malta's population is getting older. It also reports how band clubs had welcomed a legal notice giving them security of tenure in rented properties.